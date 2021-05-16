Israeli attacks injure Palestinian styding under Turkish scholarship program

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – A Palestinian student persuing studies under Turkey’s scholarship program was injured, while her father was killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip, said Turkiye Scholarships on Sunday.

“We have learned with regret that our Palestinian student Ayah Alaloul was injured as a result of the attacks carried out by Israel and that her father, Dr. Moeen Alalool, one of the few neurologists in Gaza, died,” it said on Twitter.

The organization also wished for a speedy recovery for Alaloul and conveyed condolences over the loss of her father.

The Turkiye Scholarships program, also known as Turkiye Burslari, offers a range of programs designed for each level of study, including undergraduate, graduate, research, and language education opportunities at the most prestigious universities in Turkey for international students and researchers.

The program is offered by Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

– Israeli aggression

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 197, including 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.