Israeli forces assault Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli forces launched a new round of attacks late Tuesday against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and at Jerusalem's Damascus gate.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that Palestinians had gathered inside Al-Aqsa Mosque after ending their prayers when Israeli forces attempted to disperse them by firing teargas canisters at them.

Israeli forces also attacked Palestinians who had gathered at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, using teargas and skunk water to disperse them.

The Palestinian Red Crescent noted that Israeli forces hindered their work and prevented paramedics teams from helping the injured inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Damascus Gate since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

The tensions moved from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

