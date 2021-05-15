Israeli forces attack Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah

By Said Amouri

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli forces assaulted Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday.

They included residents of the area and people gathered in solidarity with the Palestinian families facing eviction from the neighborhood after an Israeli court’s order.

Israeli forces stormed a house in Sheikh Jarrah and attacked Palestinians in the area with stun grenades, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Maysoon Ghosheh, a woman living in the neighborhood, was assaulted by Israeli security personnel who were trying to enter her house.

Palestinians were protesting peacefully in the area before Israeli forces assaulted them, the witnesses said.

There were no immediate details about any casualties.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been assaulted by Israeli forces and settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood since last week.

Israel spread its violence from occupied East Jerusalem to the Gaza Strip after Palestinian resistance groups vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults.

At least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 more injured since Israel started air raids on Gaza on May 10.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara.