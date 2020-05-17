Israeli forces detain 2 Palestinians in W. Bank raid

By Lubaba Zawkan



JENIN, Palestine (AA) – Israeli forces rounded up two Palestinians in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local residents.



Israeli soldiers broke into the town of Ya'bad near Jenin in the northern West Bank and searched several homes before arresting two youths, the residents said.



No reason was given for the arrest.



According to the residents, Israeli forces fired teargas canisters and stun grenades during the raid. No injuries were reported.



The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement on the arrest.



The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.



According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently held in Israeli detention facilities.

