: Israeli forces disperse anti-settlement rallies

By Qais Abu Samra

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Dozens of Palestinians suffered breathing injuries on Friday as Israeli forces dispersed several rallies against anti-Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces used rubber-coated bullets along and tear gas canisters to disperse a rally against Israeli settlement in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

In Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya (north), dozens suffered from gas inhalation as Israeli forces used tear gas to disperse a weekly rally against settlement.

In southern Hebron, Palestinians performed Friday prayers on land in Ein al-Beida that is threatened with settlement construction.

Palestinians organize weekly protests and rallies across the occupied West Bank against the settlement on their lands.

Palestinian and Israeli figures estimate 650,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in 164 settlements and another 124 settlement outposts.

Such settlements are illegal under International law as it is built on occupied Palestinian lands.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara