Israeli forces kill Palestinian, injure his wife in W. Bank

By Qais Abu Samra

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian man was shot dead and his wife was injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said the man was admitted to hospital in a critical condition and was later pronounced dead, while his wife was in a stable condition.

According to the official Wafa news agency, Israeli forces opened fire on the couple’s car in the village of Bir Nabala, northwest of Jerusalem.

It remains unclear why Israeli forces opened fire on the vehicle.

Wafa said Israeli forces raided the village early morning, triggering clashes with local residents.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

*Writing by Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara