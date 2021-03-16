Israeli forces wound 11 Palestinians in Kafr Aqab

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli forces wounded 11 Palestinians in the northern outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem, a Palestinian humanitarian organization said Tuesday.

The army stormed the town of Kafr Aqab from an opening made by a military bulldozer in the wall surrounding it.

They used plastic bullets and tear gas against Palestinian youth, who reacted to the raid by throwing stones.

Many people were affected by the tear gas, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

All of the wounded were treated by Palestinian medical teams in the region, it added.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem — occupied by Israel since 1967 — might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar