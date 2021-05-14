Israeli jets destroy house in Gaza

By Nour Abu Aisha and Safiye Karabacak

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – Israeli fighter jets on Friday destroyed a house in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The bombing of the two-story house that belongs to the Al-Astal family did not result in any casualties.

Earlier, Israeli jets launched airstrikes on a site in Khan Yunis and north of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, said that it has targeted Israeli sites adjacent to the Gaza Strip with several mortar shells.

Ongoing Israeli attacks have killed 119 Palestinians so far, including 31 children and 19 women, according to Palestinian health officials.

At least 830 others have been injured in addition to heavy damages to residential buildings across the enclave.

*Writing by Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara