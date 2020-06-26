Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza Strip

By Mohamed Majed and Hani al-Shaer

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Israeli fighters jets targeted agricultural land in central Gaza Strip late Friday, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported no casualties.

Earlier Friday, the Israeli army announced that two rockets were launched from the blockaded enclave towards Israel.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the rockets caused no casualties or material losses.

No Palestinian faction in Gaza has claimed responsibility for firing the rockets.



* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat