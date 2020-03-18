Israeli ministers quarantined on suspicion of COVID-19

Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – Two of Israel’s Cabinet ministers have been quarantined on suspicion of contracting the coronavirus, according to local media.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Tzachi Hanegbi came into close contact the mayor of the Merhavim region at a meeting. The mayor tested positive for the virus known as COVID-19.

The other two MPs who were at the meeting are under home quarantine.

Israel's Health Ministry announced 337 cases of the virus Tuesday, with 13 new infections.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to nearly 150 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 198,373 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,500, while more than 80,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The virus has triggered lockdowns, cancelation of flights in many parts of the world.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara