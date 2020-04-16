Israeli opposition leader fails to form new government

By Gulsen Topcu

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz failed to form a coalition government after missing a midnight deadline Wednesday.

Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, had 48 hours to complete the process after being given a mandate by President Reuven Rivlin.

Israel's public press organization KAN reported that negotiations between Gantz and his chief political rival Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had achieved no results.

Disagreements between the two parties led to not forming the government, it said.

Rivlin had agreed to extend a Monday deadline to Wednesday for Gantz to form the government.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, can vote to nominate any candidate to be prime minister within 21 days.