Israeli police detained 2,142 Arab Israelis in May

By AbdelRaouf Arnaout

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli police said Thursday 2,142 Arab Israelis were detained in May in the aftermath of Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza.

Police have filed indictments against 285 of the detainees.

A total of 614 people are still in custody, while others have been released.

At least 322 Israeli police officers were injured in the month.

Arab leaders in Israel have called for the release of the detainees who protested against the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and the aggression on Gaza.

Arabs constitute about 20% of the population in Israel and they are descended from about 154,000 Palestinians who remained on their lands, following the declaration of the establishment of the state in 1948.

*Writing by Bassel Barakat in Ankara