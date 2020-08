By Zain Khalil

JERUSALEM (AA) – A Palestinian youth was fatally shot by Israeli police for allegedly stabbing a border guard in Jerusalem late Monday, Israel’s state broadcaster said.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the border guard sustained a moderate injury and was hospitalized.

In a statement, the Israeli police said the border guard was injured near the Lions' Gate in the Old City.

The police said that the "attacker" was neutralized.