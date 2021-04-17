Israeli police injure 7 in Jerusalem

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli police on Thursday injured seven people around the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, including a Jew in East Jerusalem's Old City.

Six Palestinians were injured by police, four were treated at the scene, while two were taken to a hospital, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

Meanwhile, a Jew who was crossing, was also injured in the head during police intervention, according to witnesses.

Police used water cannon vehicles to disperse protesters with pressurized water and a Palestinian woman and her daughter were injured by rubber bullets.

For years, worshipping at Al-Aqsa has been limited to residents of the occupied East Jerusalem and Arab cities and towns in Israel.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.