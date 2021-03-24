Israeli poll results give no hope for peace: Palestine

By Qais Abu Samra

TUBAS, Palestine (AA) – The preliminary results of the Israeli parliamentary polls do not present any prospect for a peace between Palestine and Israel, the Palestinian prime minister said on Wednesday.

Visiting Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Mohammad Shtayyeh said: "The political agendas of the winning parties in the Israeli election show that there will be no political partner for Palestine in the peace process.”

Shtayyeh also said that results show the dominance of the far-right in Israeli politics.

According to preliminary results the Israeli media announced late Tuesday, Netanyahu’s Likud party won 30 seats in parliament. The polls showed that Netanyahu’s camp, comprising the Likud and allied right-wing parties, fell short of winning 61 seats in the Knesset required to form a government, gaining only 59 seats.

The results show that the right-wing parties, some of them are anti-Netanyahu, dominate the Knesset.

Shtayyeh called on international community to "stop Israeli attacks on Palestinian land, water and property."

Palestine is ready to be "a partner in any serious and real peace process," the premier added.

Negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides have stalled since April 2014 upon Tel Aviv’s refusal to release Palestinian detainees, to stop its illegal settlement activities, and to accept the borders before the June 1967 war as a basis for the two-state solution.

​​​​​​​*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz