Israeli premier says attacks on Gaza will continue

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel’s prime minister said on Saturday that attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip would continue.

Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the al-Jalaa tower that housed offices of various media groups, including Qatar’s Al Jazeera and The Associated Press, was being used by Palestinian groups, including Hamas.

The 13-story building targeted by Israeli missiles was one of Gaza's oldest multi-story buildings. It had 60 units, including offices of media companies, legal firms and doctors.

Netanyahu claimed that Israel shows “special care” to avoid civilian deaths in attacks on Gaza.

“Israel’s operations on Gaza will continue as long as needed to reach its aims,” he said at a news conference where he thanked US President Joe Biden for his support.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children and 23 women and caused injuries to 1,100 since May 10, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

*Writing by Sena Guler