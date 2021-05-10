Israeli security cabinet approves major aerial bombardment on Gaza

By Zain Khalil

JERUSALEM (AA) – The Israeli security cabinet has approved a massive aerial bombardment on Gaza, Israeli media reported on Monday.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has also declared a state of emergency in the area up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) around the Gaza Strip.

This gives the Israeli forces the authority to impose restrictions on gatherings and evacuate residents from the mentioned area.

According to public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army on Monday evening threatened Hamas that the response to the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip would be "sharp and will not last minutes but days."

The Israeli army has decided to suspend schools in the Gaza envelope settlements on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Israeli warplanes launched sporadic raids on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian resistance groups fired at least 40 rockets, including seven rockets towards Jerusalem, while the rest of the rockets targeted Ashkelon, Sderot and settlements in the Gaza envelope.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 305 people were injured on Monday as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara