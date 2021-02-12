Israeli settler drives into 3 Palestinians, kills 1

By Salam Abu Sharar

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian man was killed and another two injured Friday morning after being rammed by an Israeli settler's car, according to an official cited by local media.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency confirmed that the 52-year-old Belal Bauatneh from the town of Al-Berih was killed, with Shadi Abu Gosh and Farahat Abed were injured in the attack that occurred near the West Bank village of Ein Al-Beida, 108 kilometers (67 miles) northeast of Jerusalem.

Caseworker Mutaz Bsharat confirmed the incident, saying the three were on the village grounds when they realized the settler was speeding towards them in his car, reported the news agency.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said they had taken custody of Bauatneh's body, while Abu Gosh and Abed were transported by an Israeli helicopter to Rambam hospital in Haifa.

This was the second incident in two days involving the death of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli settlers.