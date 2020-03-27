Israeli siege, fragile health system threaten Gaza

By Nesma Seyam

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – With nine cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 detected in Gaza Strip of Palestine so far, experts are warning of an imminent disaster in the besieged territory housing two million population.

Ironically, the new seven cases, detected on Wednesday are all security officials, who were guarding a quarantine facility in Rafah city on the borders of Egypt, reported the Palestine Health Ministry. Earlier this week, two men, returning from Pakistan had tested positive. They were immediately isolated in the same facility.

A silver lining is that infected persons have not been allowed to enter the Gaza Strip. They were stopped at the Egyptian border and quarantined in a field hospital in Rafah city. Palestinian authorities have already confirmed 75 cases of the coronavirus in the West Bank. The total cases in Palestine territories combining the West Bank and Gaza stands at 84.

According to the ministry, the health system in the territory is already stressed with just 60 intensive care beds for the two million residents. Qatar has offered financial support of $150 million to Gaza Strip, which will be disbursed over the next six months to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The authorities are planning to build 500 quarantine units in Rafah.

The respiratory illness that started from Wuhan; China has rapidly spread across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID 19 a global pandemic.

Israeli restrictions have dilapidated the health system of the Gaza Strip. Experts believe that the impoverished territory is suffering from a severe shortage in medical supplies such as respiratory and intensive care devices.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Dr. Rami Abadla, consultant and director of infection prevention and control department said that Health Ministry in Gaza has transferred some supplies and devices from different public hospitals to the field hospital in Rafah, housing nine quarantined patients.

"Gaza hospitals lack basic medical facilities to treat any coronavirus patient. In the case of the outbreak of the disease, the medical system will fail and eventually collapse in the besieged territory. Due to restrictions imposed by Israel, hospitals are in shortage of sterilizing equipment and other essential medical devices," he said.

-Gaza hospitals need immediate supplies

"The ministry has prepared a list of urgent supplies and has sent to the WHO and other international medical and humanitarian organizations. It has asked for readying 100 intensive care beds in preparation for the anticipated coronavirus break out in Gaza," he added. He said that at present 60 intensive care beds are occupied by patients suffering from heart and other ailments.

“I expect more cases to test positive in the next few weeks” he warned.

Besides lack of medical supplies, electricity deficit is also staring in the face of preparations against the COVID-19.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) has urged the international community to intervene and help to save the health system before "it is too late."

"The healthcare facilities in Gaza are already on the verge of collapse due to the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. It has also exacerbated because of internal division in Palestine and political bickering,” the group said in a statement.

-Gazan people learning precautions to beat virus

Despite a fragile health system and siege imposed by Israel, residents in Gaza are taking precautions to keep the COVID-19 away from its borders.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Dina Abu Dayya , a mother of five narrated that after the two cases surfaced, she went out to a pharmacy to buy surgical masks and hygiene products. “The pharmacies were out of surgical masks, so I bought hand gels, soaps, and some cleaning supplies,” said Abu Dayya, who teaches at a UN-run school.

She also posted on her Facebook stating clearly that she is not receiving any visitors and not visiting anyone for now. She also asked family and friends to avoid social interactions especially with the elderly.

Shireen Alhallaq, 30 years old housewife, has also taken precaution seriously. She has pasted a piece of paper on her apartment front door, saying “for our and your safety, no visits please.”

She says that social distancing is what the most Gazans can do in the giving circumstances.

“This is no laughing matter” stated Alhallaq “The capacity of Gaza hospitals is poor even in normal circumstances,” she added. In an emergency, it is a recipe for a catastrophe.