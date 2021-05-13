Israeli soldiers martyr Palestinian in West Bank

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli soldiers shot and martyred a Palestinian for attempting to carry out an armed attack on Israeli troops in the north of the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

In a written statement, the Israeli army said “an assailant armed with a handgun and a knife" had "exited his vehicle and fired towards IDF troops" in the city of Nablus.

It said two soldiers were injured and "the terrorist who organized the attack was neutralized.”

No statement has yet been made from the Palestinian authorities regarding the incident.