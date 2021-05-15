Israeli strikes destroy Gaza building with offices of Al Jazeera, Associated Press

By Nour Abu Eisha

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Israeli warplanes on Saturday destroyed a building in Gaza City with offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that several Israeli missiles hit the Al-Jala Tower.

The 13-story building, one of Gaza’s oldest multistory buildings, had a total of 60 units, including offices of media companies, legal firms, and doctors.

Offices of Mayadeen Company for media services, radio station of Voice of Prisoners, and Doha Media Center were among the media offices destroyed by the Israeli shelling.

Israel has destroyed at least 4 multistory buildings since it launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip this past Monday.

At least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 more injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara