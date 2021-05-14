Israeli warplanes carries out nearly 30 airstrikes on Gaza Strip

By Ali Semerci

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – The Israeli army carried out nearly 30 airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported late Friday from the region.

Electricity was cut in much of the area in the north because of attacks targeting the Education Directorate, civilian homes and a mosque.

The Health Ministry in Gaza has not released a statement about casualties but witnesses said they counted dead and injured civilians.

– Palestine vs. Israel

Israeli forces in recent days have attacked Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, who were evicted by an Israeli court.

The occupying forces also raided Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers during Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, killing more than 120 Palestinians, including children and women, according to health officials. At least 920 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

*Writing by Merve Berker