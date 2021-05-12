Israeli warplanes destroy 9-story building in Gaza

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Israeli warplanes destroyed a nine-story building early Wednesday in Gaza City.

The building, located on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza, was hit by rockets.

It contained media offices as well as apartments.

The building was nearly demolished and the surrounding buildings were damaged in the attack.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, there was a power cut in the region due to the attack.

The Israeli army destroyed a 12-story residential building late Tuesday in western Gaza City.