Israeli warplanes strike Hamas targets in Gaza

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Israel reportedly launched airstrikes targeting Palestinian resistance group Hamas two positions in the Gaza Strip late Friday.

Positions belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, were hit by missiles launched from Israeli warplanes, said sources who said there were no casualties according to initial assessments.

The Israeli military claimed the airstrikes were carried out in response to rockets launched from Gaza into Israel.

*Writing by Davut Demircan