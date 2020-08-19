Israeli warplanes target Hamas forces in Gaza

By Gulsen Topcu

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – Israel carried out a series of airstrikes early Wednesday in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes targeted several spots in Gaza, including a military complex of Hamas’s military wing, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

According to eyewitnesses, at least two airstrikes hit a point belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in southeastern Gaza.

No casualties have been reported so far, while some homes were damaged due to the attack.

