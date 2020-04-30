Israel’s coronavirus death toll rises to 215

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – The death toll in Israel from the novel coronavirus has risen to 215 after three more people died, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry, 52 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 15,834.

At least 8,233 people have recovered from the virus.

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including the closure of all education institutions and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Tel Aviv has also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.18 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 227,000 and more than 972,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut