Israel’s persecution will not be forgotten for years: Turkish official

By Muhammed Nuri Erdogan

ANKARA (AA) – Israel’s persecution will not be forgotten for years to come, Turkey’s communications director said Friday.

Fahrettin Altun shared on Twitter a clip from the video, The Story of Palestine, by Emon Askar, and said that just as Ottoman tolerance and justice are still remembered, Israel’s persecution will be remembered.

“Truth is static, the only the way it is expressed changes,” he said.

At least 233 Palestinians have been killed, including 39 women and 65 children, and more than 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to Palestinian sources.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980 it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.