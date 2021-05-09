Israel’s top court postpones hearing on forceful evictions in Jerusalem

By Gulsen Topcu

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel's High Court of Justice postponed the hearing on evictions of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, state-run media said on Sunday.

According to public broadcaster KAN, the hearing, which was scheduled for May 10, will now take place sometime in June.

It has been delayed at the request from Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, the report said.

The court case and protests in solidarity with the residents in the holy month of Ramadan have led to clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.

The Central Court in East Jerusalem had approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured and the attacks have been condemned worldwide.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk