İsrail’in Filistinlilere yönelik saldırıları ABD toplumunu ikiye böldü: ‘İsrail’e destek’ mi, ‘kınama’ mı?

Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.

But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know. https://t.co/r721mHyfri

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2021