Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again

By Abidin Mutlu Bozdag

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s Istanbul Airport maintained its lead in European traffic charts with 604 flights on April 14, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) said on Sunday.

According to its latest flight traffic report, Istanbul Airport was followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle with 478 flights and Frankfurt with 474 flights. The Amsterdam Airport ranked fourth with 451 flights.

The Madrid Barajas Airport came fifth with 414 daily flights, followed by Sabiha Gokcen Airport, another airport in Istanbul, with 345 flights.

Seven of the top 10 airports in Europe saw a fall in traffic over the last two weeks – back to pre-Easter break level, it said.

*Writing by Merve Berker