Istanbul court delivers final verdict on journalists

By Basak Akbulut Yazar and Murat Kaya

ISTANBUL (AA) – A court in the Turkish city of Istanbul delivered its final verdict Wednesday in the case of eight journalists who were detained in March for allegedly disclosing the identities of members of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The 34th Penal Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Justice sentenced Yeni Yasam daily editor Aydin Keser, the newspaper’s executive editor Mehmet Ferhat Celik and Yeni Cag newspaper columnist Murat Agirel to four years, eight months and seven days each.

OdaTV’s editor-in-chief Baris Pehlivan and one of its journalists, Hulya Kilinc, have been sentenced to three years and nine months for disclosing information and documents related to intelligence activity.

The court has ruled for Pehlivan, Kilinc and Agirel’s release with an international travel ban, considering the time they spent in prison when they were remanded in custody.

The court decided to acquit OdaTV news director Baris Terkoglu and Eren Ekinci of all crimes. The members of the court reminded that Terkoglu could demand compensation for the time he was held in prison.

The case of daily Birgun columnist Erk Acarer, a fugitive defendant, has been separated from the main case.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara