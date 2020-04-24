Istanbul Jazz Festival postponed due to COVID-19

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival was postponed because of the novel coronavirus, organizers announced Friday.

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) said the festival scheduled for June 27 – July 14 will take place at a later date.

New dates will be announced on the foundation's website.

The festival has been held every July since 1994 and is a pivotal event for the city’s prominence on the international concert map.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 195,900 people, with total infections nearing 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. An excess of 781,300 people have recovered.