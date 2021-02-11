Istanbul Photo Awards announces jury for 2021 contest

By Dilan Pamuk

ISTANBUL (AA) – The jury for the international photography contest Istanbul Photo Awards 2021, organized by Anadolu Agency for the seventh time this year, has been announced.

This year's jury includes NOOR Agency Photojournalist Yuri Kozyrev, Visual Storyteller Marion Mertens, AFP Former Director of Photo Business Development Michel Scotto, Author and Photojournalist Deborah Copaken, Getty Images Chief Sports Photojournalist Cameron Spencer, Photojournalist Ahmet Sel, Anadolu Agency Visual News Editor in Chief Hasan Oymez and Anadolu Agency Photo Editor Firat Yurdakul.

Goran Tomasevic, Reuters photojournalist who has covered the world's biggest stories for over 20 years, also joined the jury of the contest this year.

His photos, which have become some of the most enduring images of the conflicts fought in the Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, and photographic features from Africa bear witness to history and are published on international media.

Tomasevic's works have been recognized with many prestigious international awards such as the Pulitzer and World Press Photo. His works were exhibited at Czech Photo Gallery in 2012, Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents Club in 2014 and the annual Visapour l'Image festival in Perpignan multiple times.

The jury of the contest, which is participated by hundreds of professional photographers worldwide annually, will meet online on May 4 to 6.

The winners will be announced on May 11 after the selection process, followed on the platform specially prepared for the contest by the Anadolu Agency's dedicated tech team.

Information related to the jury members composed of a prestigious member of the world of photography can be accessed at www.istanbulphotoawards.com/Jury/.

– Deadline for participation is March 18

Applications are open for professional photographers until March 18, via www.istanbulphotoawards.com.

The participants can apply with photographs concerning the year 2020 in six different categories: Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Story Daily Life, and Story Portrait.

The winner of Photo of the Year, who is Single News category first prize winner, will be awarded $6,000.

The winners in other categories will be awarded $3,000 for first prize, $1,500 for second prize, and $1,000 for third. Only first place will be awarded in Story Daily Life and Story Portrait categories.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara