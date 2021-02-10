Istanbul Photo Awards announces jury for 2021 contest

By Aise Humeyra Bulovali

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Jury members to judge entries in the seventh Istanbul Photo Awards — an international news photography contest held by Turkey's leading news agency, Anadolu Agency — has been announced on Wednesday.

The jury members of the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020 are listed as below:

Yuri Kozyrev, photojournalist with Dutch-based NOOR Agency

Marion Mertens, senior digital editor at Paris Match in France

Michel Scotto, AFP's head of photo business development in France

Deborah Copaken, American photojournalist and author

Cameron Spencer, Getty Images sports chief photographer

Goran Tomasevic, award-winning photojournalist with Reuters

Ahmet Sel, senior photojournalist

Hasan Oymez, the editor-in-chief of Anadolu Agency's Visual News Department

Firat Yurdakul, photography editor for Anadolu Agency

Jury members will meet online in May to select the winners of the international photo contest.

The Istanbul Photo Awards is organized by Anadolu Agency, which has worked with many photojournalists throughout its 100 years in journalism and aims to support the profession of photojournalism.

Categories of the contest are: Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Story Everyday Life, and Story Portrait.

Photographers can apply for the contest via istanbulphotoawards.com until March 18.

The winner of the Photo of the Year will be awarded $6,000, while winners in other categories will get $3,000 for first prize, $1,500 for second prize, and $1,000 for third.

Only first place will be awarded in Story Everyday Life and Story Portrait categories.​​​​​​​