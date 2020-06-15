Istanbul Photo Awards to take place online

By Musa Alcan

ISTANBUL (AA) – The jury of Istanbul Photo Awards 2020, sponsored by Anadolu Agency, Turkey's top news source, will meet online for this year’s event due to the novel coronavirus.

The jury meeting of the 6th edition of the contest, which is held annually with the participation of photographers from more than 100 countries, will be held on June 24-25.

The Anadolu Agency team will follow the elimination process on a platform specially prepared for the contest.

The winners will be announced on June 30.

The jury gathering, scheduled for March in Turkey, was postponed as part of measures against the novel virus which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

In four categories more than 10,000 photos were submitted, in which applications were made between November 2019, and February 2020 at www.istanbulphotoawards.com.

Information on the international jury board of the contest, consisting of the most prestigious names in the photography world, can be found at http://www.istanbulphotoawards.com/Jury/.