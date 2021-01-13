Italian Cup: Inter Milan advance to quarterfinals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Inter Milan bagged a Coppa Italia quarterfinals ticket after beating Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday.

Arturo Vidal's penalty gave a 1-0 lead to Inter but Christian Kouame canceled out that goal with one of his own in the second half and the match went to stoppage time.

Romelu Lukaku's late header in the 119th minute gave the victory to the visitors at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Inter Milan will face rivals AC Milan in a Coppa Italia quarterfinal clash. Milan defeated Torino 5-4 on penalties in Round 16 on Tuesday.

In another Round 16 match, Napoli beat Empoli 3-2 at home.