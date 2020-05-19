Italian cyclist makes delivery to stay sharp

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The new type of coronavirus paused the life for millions of people across the world but athletes have to keep themselves fit to be ready for their further competitions, races, or matches.

Most athletes train at home to stay in sharp, adopt to home training in their backyards or bedrooms. Training remotely, is not easy, requires to be more disciplined and this would force some athletes to be more creative to keep fit during the self-isolation days.

Italian cyclist Umberto Marengo found a creative way to stay keep nowadays by making food deliveries for his neighbors in Turin. He enjoys helping people who stay at home due to virus and doing his daily workout by cycling in the abandoned streets as well.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Marengo said the idea of delivering food came up when he wanted to order ice cream with his girlfriend.

"One day my girlfriend and I wanted ice cream. Since we can not buy from the supermarket, the only way to get it was to order it for our home. When I saw the delivery guy, I thought many people in our country need delivery service these days."

He wondered whether he can reach people who need help to deliver for their needs.

For almost two months, Marengo wears his mask and takes his bag with cycling gear and uses his bike for home-delivery service after he received permission from the local council.

"This is not a job and I don’t receive money,’’ he said. "But I helped people by riding almost 40 km each day.’’

"I mainly deliver ice cream and also food such as meat, vegetables, pasta."

Italy eased restrictions on May 4 so people are allowed to training in the parks but gyms, training facilities, and pools will be closed until May 25.

He continues to deliver for especially older people and he confirms that customers are surprised when they see a delivery guy looking like a professional cyclist.

"The boys are surprised to see a cyclist delivering food, they appreciate me for helping them."

After doing his daily training at home, he goes out in the afternoon to make a food delivery.

"Until the life started to return to normal, I make up to 20 -30 deliveries per day in the town."

The restaurants, beaches, and churches are allowed to reopen in Italy by May 18 as a decision to return to normal life.

But Marengo did not stop his delivery service.

"For now, I am still giving some help to people but there is less demand since some restrictions are lifted."

The 27-year-old cyclist rides for Italian team Vini Zabu-KTM and he was supposed to race in Tour of Italy nowadays instead of delivering food.

But the race was postponed to October because of the virus.

Having started to ride at the age of nine with the inspiring of his grandfather, Marengo has been a professional cyclist for just two years and won the Stage 1 of the Tour of Utah in Aug. 2019.

He believes that he should work more to reach his career goals.

"I dream to race in Tour of Italy and aim to win the title in this competition."

Italy became one of the worst-hit countries in Europe from the novel coronavirus with a 32,007 death toll so far.

The country cautiously started to relax lockdown rules to return back to normal life.