Italian Serie A club Atalanta goalie contracts COVID-19

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Italy's top-tier Serie A club Atalanta announced Tuesday that goalkeeper Marco Sportiello tested positive for coronavirus.

"Marco is currently asymptomatic. The preventive quarantine, to which Marco and all the members of the first team had been subjected, will end on March 27," Atalanta said.

Italy reported 743 new deaths from coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the number to 6,820 — the highest in the world.

The 27-year-old goalie played in 92 games for Atalanta.

After emerging in China's Wuhan, last December the coronavirus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the virus a pandemic outbreak.

According to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases worldwide is more than 407,400 with the death toll exceeding 18,200, while greater than 103,300 have recovered.