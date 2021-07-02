Italy beat Belgium 2-1 to face Spain in EURO 2020 semifinals

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 on Friday and will face Spain in the EURO 2020 semifinals.

In minute 13, Leonardo Bonucci's goal was disallowed because of an offside call after a review by the VAR, or Video Assistant Referee.

Nicolo Barella put Italy ahead at the Football Arena Munich with a close-range finish in the 31st minute.

Italy doubled the lead when Lorenzo Insigne made a classy long-range shot in minute 44. But Belgium narrowed the gap with a successful penalty kick from Romelu Lukaku near the end of the first half.

In the 77th minute, Italian defender Leonardo Spinazzola left the pitch in tears after pulling up with a muscle injury.

Neither team was able to score in the second half in Munich.

Italy will take on Spain in a semifinal match on July 6.