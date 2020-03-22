Italy: Dybala, Maldini both contract coronavirus

By Fatih Erel

ISTANBUL (AA) – Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as well as former Italy national football team captain Paolo Maldini and his son have all tested positive for coronavirus.

"Paulo Dybala has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in voluntary home isolation and he is asymptomatic and fine," the Italian club said in a statement on Saturday night.

On Instagram, the 26-year-old Argentinian said his girlfriend also has the virus, adding that both are in “perfect conditions."

Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive, following Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Apart from Juventus, also testing positive in football’s Serie A are Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Antonino La Gumina, Bartosz Bereszynzky, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, and Fabio Depaoli and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, Patrcik Cutrone, and German Pezzella.

– Paolo Maldini and son also positive

Former Milan star Paolo Maldini and his son also tested positive for coronavirus.

"AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself," the club said.

"His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive," the club said.

"Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities," the club added.

Italy reported an additional 793 deaths from coronavirus Saturday, a new record that brings the number to 4,825, the highest globally.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 170 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases has topped 308,000, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll is over 13,000, causing a chain reaction as governments place countries on lockdown to stem the spread.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of people contracting the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.