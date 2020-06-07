Italy reports 53 new deaths, zero infections in Veneto

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – Italy on Sunday reported 53 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 33,899, as a growing number of regions registered no new cases.

The slowing trend of deaths seen last month continued in the first week of June, confirming that the peak of the crisis has been left behind.

The tally of active infections fell again on Sunday, by 615, placing the total at 35,262.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to climb, surging to 165,837, as more patients left intensive care, lifting pressure on Italy's strained healthcare system.

Some areas that were hit first by the virus outbreak, like the northern Veneto region, started reporting no infections.

Veneto – which had to fight the first cluster of COVID-19 in late February – on Sunday reported for the first time zero deaths and no contagions.

The situation in the northern Lombardy region — the worst-hit nationally — however, continues to be worrying. In the region, the number of fatalities rose to 16,270, almost a half of the nationwide tally.

On Saturday, Italy’s Health Ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) unveiled a new report focused on the week of May 25-31, which showed positive results in terms of contagion rates.

The data, however, also showed that there are still “active clusters of contagion” across the country, meaning that the COVID-19 epidemic has not ended yet.

The special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, has said that the pandemic will be over only when a vaccine is developed in sufficient doses.

“We must not forget this emergency,” Arcuri said in a TV interview. “If we are responsible, there may be a rebound in contagions, but that will be contained.”