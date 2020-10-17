Italy reports highest-single day rise in COVID-19 cases

By Baris Seckin

ROME (AA) – With 10,925 new coronavirus cases, Italy reported Saturday the highest daily spike since the start of outbreak in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that a total of 402,536 people have contracted the virus since it was first seen in the country on Feb. 21.

The number of active cases stood at 116,935, said the ministry, adding that number of patients under intensive care reached 705.

A total of 47 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 36,474.

Some 249,127 people have recovered so far, with 1,255 additions over the past day.

The rise in number of coronavirus cases in Italy since Oct. 12 have led government to discuss new measures in the country.

Under pressure from regional governors, the government headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is mulling new measures to try to contain the second wave of contagion. The new restrictions could include a late-evening curfew, like the ones introduced by other European countries.

*Writing by Sena Guler