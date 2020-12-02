Italy’s G20 presidency has officially begun: Conte

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday announced the start of his country's presidency of the G20, the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

"The Italian G20 Presidency officially begins today. We need to provide the necessary responses to the global challenges ahead of us. We will work together to build, today, the world of tomorrow, in order to hand our children a better Planet #G20Italy," he said on Twitter.

Conte, who also included a video message taken in front of the Colosseum, one of the landmarks of Rome, said Italy's term presidency will be based on three pillars: human, planet and prosperity.

Expressing his wish that the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end soon, the Italian leader said they will organize the G20 Leaders Summit on Oct. 30-31, 2021 in Rome.

"Italy stands ready for the intense year ahead of us. It is our common responsibility to address the important global challenges we are facing and to build — today — the world of tomorrow, in order to hand our children a better planet," Conte said.

Italy had taken over the G20 Presidency from Saudi Arabia, which hosted the summit via video conference in November due to the coronavirus.