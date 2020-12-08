Italy's interior minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Baris Seckin

ROME (AA) – Italy’s interior minister tested positive Monday for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Luciana Lamorgese learned of her diagnosis after undergoing a routine swab test before a cabinet meeting.

Lamorgese, who is asymptomatic, left the gathering and returned home to self-isolate.

The 67-year-old minister is known for being one of the technocrats of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede have also decided to self-isolate as they were sitting next to her in the cabinet.

Conte and his other ministers will also undergo testing as a precaution.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar