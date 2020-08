By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Italian football club Sassuolo have acquired Turkish defender Kaan Ayhan, the club announced Sunday.

"Welcome to the black and green @kaanayhan!," the Italian Serie A club said on Instagram.

The 25-year-old center back has earlier played for Germany's Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Dusseldorf. Sassuolo will be his first overseas experience.

The Turkish international scored two goals in 34 matches for Fortuna Dusseldorf last season.