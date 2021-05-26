Izmir club Altay promoted to Turkish Super Lig

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Altay gained promotion to Turkish Super Lig after beating another Izmir team, Altinordu, with a 1-0 score on Wednesday.

Portuguese forward Marco Paixao scored the winner in the 89th minute at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Altay, together with Adana Demirspor and GZT Giresunspor secured promotion to Super Lig in the next season.

Genclerbirligi, Yukatel Denizlispor, MKE Ankaragucu and Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor relegated from the Super Lig and will play in the TFF First League next season.