Jamaican ruling party wins elections amid pandemic

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness won a second term to lead the country, as his ruling Jamaica Labour Party captured a majority of seats in parliament against rival People’s National Party (PNP) in elections.

"We are honoured to continue to serve you and we look forward to recovering stronger. God bless Jamaica," he said Thursday on Twitter as he thanked Jamaicans.

Just 37% of Jamaicans turned out to vote amid increasing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected close to 3,000 people on the island, while the death toll stands at 29, according John Hopkins University.

Holness delivered a unifying speech, encouraging supporters and the opposition to join in celebrating the victory.

"You will have a very important role to play in Jamaica's strong recovery … we must embrace everyone, we need everyone on board to make Jamaica stronger," said Holness, who received a telephone call from opposition PNP leader Peter Phillips.

Phillips said he would resign as leader and retire from politics after the results.