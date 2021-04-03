Japan: Inventor of blue LED dead at 92

By Sena Guler

TOKYO (AA) – Isamu Akasaki, Japanese inventor of the world’s first efficient blue light-emitting diodes (LED) died at age 92, according to Kyodo News on Friday.

Akasaki, a professor at Meijo University, was recognized for the invention “which has contributed to bright and energy-saving white light sources, widely known as LED lamps,” said the news agency.

He was a co-winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in physics for his invention.

“He died of pneumonia Thursday morning at a hospital in the central Japanese city of Nagoya,” said Kyodo who quoted the university.