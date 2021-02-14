Jazz secure 7th straight win after beating Heat 112-94

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Utah Jazz defeated Miami Heat 112-94 to seal the seventh successive win late Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Jazz to victory while Bojan Bogdanovic produced 19 points and Georges Niang played with 14 points.

For the losing side, Kendrick Nunn added 23 points and Jimmy Butler scored 15 points.

Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

The Jazz have a 22-5 win/loss record to stay top of the Western Conference as the Heat have 11 wins and 15 losses.

Results:

Phoenix Suns – Philadelphia 76ers: 120-111

Atlanta Hawks – Indiana Pacers: 113-125

New York Knicks – Houston Rockets: 121-99

Golden State Warriors – Brooklyn Nets: 117-134

Utah Jazz – Miami Heat: 112-94