By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Liverpool's centre back Joel Matip will rest for the remaining season due to a foot injury, the club said on Tuesday.

Cameroonian defender suffered the injury during a 0-0 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on June 21.

In a statement on the club's website, he said: ''This season I will not be back on the pitch but for the next one I hope to assist my team."

Matip, 28, scored two goals in 13 matches in all competitions for the Reds in 2019-2020 season.